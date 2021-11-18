IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $202.98 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.71 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

