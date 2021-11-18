IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $245.73 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $255.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day moving average is $203.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.95.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

