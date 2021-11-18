IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,589,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $372.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $238.69 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.