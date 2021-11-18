IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $4,545,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 31.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $309.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

