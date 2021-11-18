IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,669 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern accounts for about 2.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Citizens & Northern worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 37.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

