IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 765 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $267.12 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.60 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

