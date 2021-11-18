Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $32,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,572. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

