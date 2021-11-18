Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

JAGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

