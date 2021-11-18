James K. Sims Acquires 9,701 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AIRG opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRG. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

