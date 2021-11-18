Jane Swift Sells 16,261 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $943.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64.
Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
About Suburban Propane Partners
Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.
