Jane Swift Sells 16,261 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $943.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

