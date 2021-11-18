Jarvis Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $506,564.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $506,564.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00216660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

