Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,770. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.36.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

