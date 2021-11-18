Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aramark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

