Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Conagra Brands in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

