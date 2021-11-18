Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Recruit in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Recruit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

RCRRF stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Recruit has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.