Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $615.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $615.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $528.97.

PANW opened at $513.76 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

