Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 6,450 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 430,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,988. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 20.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $6,252,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

