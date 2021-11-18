JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.54.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118,892 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

