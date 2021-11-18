Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Up 173.6% in October

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,800 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the October 14th total of 165,500 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JZXN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JZXN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiuzi in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Jiuzi in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jiuzi in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

