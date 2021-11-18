John L. Brottem Sells 4,945 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $254,173.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $65.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 610,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

