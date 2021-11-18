John P. Kelleher Sells 761 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $838.41 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $751.15 and its 200 day moving average is $639.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.07 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

