John Woock Sells 5,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. 463,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $79.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

