Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $429.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

