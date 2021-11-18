JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.30, but opened at $58.54. JOYY shares last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 8,389 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 101.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after purchasing an additional 584,794 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in JOYY by 48.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,232 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

