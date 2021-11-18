JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

