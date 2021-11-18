JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

VINC stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

VINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.