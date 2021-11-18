JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VINC stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.75.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
