JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Amundi acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.98. The company had a trading volume of 194,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,255. The stock has a market cap of $481.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

