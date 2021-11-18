JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,614 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $51,141,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $16,934,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after buying an additional 152,392 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $7,273,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 317.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

KOF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

