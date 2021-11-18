JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,142 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VolitionRx by 102.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Separately, Aegis decreased their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

VNRX stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX).

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.