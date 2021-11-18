Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.45 Million

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post $52.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the highest is $54.80 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $49.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $158.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 56,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 87.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

