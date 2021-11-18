Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $$52.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

