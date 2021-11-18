Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $$52.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
