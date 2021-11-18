Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5,001.94

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,001.94 ($65.35) and last traded at GBX 5,015.86 ($65.53), with a volume of 10002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,061 ($66.12).

Several analysts recently weighed in on JET shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,109.82 ($119.02).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,839.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,308.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company has a market capitalization of £10.71 billion and a PE ratio of -15.44.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

