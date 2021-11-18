Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100 at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,834 ($23.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.38. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,938.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

In related news, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total transaction of £639,540 ($835,563.10).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.