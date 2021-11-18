Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Announces Earnings Results

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

KALA stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

