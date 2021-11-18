Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

