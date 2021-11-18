Keith A.J. Macphail Sells 100,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$7.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.12.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.30.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.