Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of KELYB stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $708.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

