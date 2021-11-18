Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax Acquires 17,500 Shares

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:KW opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.02.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on KW shares. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.
