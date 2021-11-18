Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax Acquires 17,500 Shares

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KW opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KW shares. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.