Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 3,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

