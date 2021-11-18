Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFFB. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter worth $303,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.16.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

