Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Key Energy Services stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $7.99.
About Key Energy Services
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.