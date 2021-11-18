Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services; Coiled Tubing Services; Fluid Management Services. The The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

