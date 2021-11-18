KeyCorp Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $209.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $194.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.
EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.
EXR stock opened at $201.27 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $203.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.
In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
