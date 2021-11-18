KeyCorp Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $209.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $194.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

EXR stock opened at $201.27 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $203.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

