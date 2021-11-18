Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total transaction of $24,723.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.61, for a total transaction of $23,951.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.75, for a total transaction of $23,968.75.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $126.25 and a one year high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 575,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 134.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $2,189,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

