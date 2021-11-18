Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,883. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $510,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

