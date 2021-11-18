Kineko (KKO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $949,778.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Kineko has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $949,778.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,051.16 or 1.00105897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.36 or 0.06958755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

