KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 272.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

KLAC stock opened at $419.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $236.01 and a one year high of $424.05.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

