KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KLDiscovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

KLDI opened at $6.20 on Thursday. KLDiscovery has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.