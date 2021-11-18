Kleros Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Kleros has a market cap of $61.30 million and $2.89 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $610.85 or 0.01047357 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

