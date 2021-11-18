Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells $234,855.12 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.