Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells $234,855.12 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

