Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 11,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

